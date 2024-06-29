Remembering Martin Mull: A Comedic Legend of the 70s

Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development', has died, his daughter confirmed. Mull's daughter, TV writer and comic artist Maggie Mull, announced that her father passed away at home on Thursday, ending a valiant fight against a prolonged illness.

Mull, who balanced careers as a guitarist and painter, first gained national fame with his role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' and its spinoff, 'Fernwood Tonight'.

He would go on to become known for excelling in nearly every creative discipline, even making humorous appearances in commercials. Mull's distinctive blond hair and well-trimmed mustache made him a recognizable figure in comedy and acting arenas. His legacy is survived by many, including his artistic friends and coworkers, but perhaps most poignantly by countless dogs that loved him dearly.

