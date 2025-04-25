Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Grant Termination Sparks Outcry

The U.S. Justice Department has cancelled $811 million in grants for crime victim services, impacting trauma recovery centers and sign language interpretation. The Trump administration's push to reduce federal spending led to these cuts, disrupting ongoing programs. Some grants were restored following public criticism, but uncertainty remains.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has decided to terminate grants amounting to $811 million for services dedicated to crime victims, as reported by two insiders to Reuters. These grants, crucial for trauma recovery centers and sign language interpretation, were part of a broader federal program.

Reuters uncovers that 365 ongoing competitive grants from the Office of Justice Programs will be cut, impacting a variety of services. While the office was set to award nearly $3 billion in grants for fiscal year 2024, these reductions are part of President Donald Trump's administration's strategy to decrease federal expenditure.

The Justice Department asserted that essential services for victims would remain unaffected, despite these cuts. Following a report detailing financial aid withdrawal from domestic violence shelters, the department reversed some decisions, ensuring continued support for vital service providers in states like Connecticut and Maryland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

