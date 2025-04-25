Shattered Peace Talks: Russia's Missile Barrage on Kyiv

Russia launched a severe missile attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 12 dead and drawing harsh criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. In a stern message directed at Vladimir Putin, Trump openly demanded a halt to the violence, highlighting the extent of pressure his administration is exerting on Russia. These developments come amid important peace negotiations that Washington is simultaneously pressuring both Kyiv and Moscow to finalize.

Despite the escalation, Trump emphasized progress in talks, noting Russia's openness to curtailing its aggressive stance as a significant concession. The coming days are seen as pivotal with meetings underway, as the U.S. seeks concrete results from all involved parties to inch closer to a peace deal deemed within reach.

While mobile phones continue to ring beneath the rubble of the shattered city, emergency services persist in their rescue operations. The broader implications of this violence underline the complexity of the conflict, with Russia deploying various sophisticated weaponry. As discussions advance, both the U.S. and Ukraine are making strides towards agreements beyond the conflict, though unfinished at present.

