Judge Blocks Key Elements of Trump's Controversial Election Order

In Washington, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has partially blocked President Donald Trump's executive order designed to introduce new federal election regulations. The judge ruled that the administration could not enforce sections requiring verification of voters' citizenship, which critics argued could unfairly restrict voter registration.

The ruling represents a triumph for voter rights groups such as the Democratic National Committee and the League of United Latin American Citizens. While the judge upheld states' rights in overseeing elections, she declined to stop the order's provisions disallowing the counting of mail-in ballots arriving post-election day.

The controversy stems from repeated, unsubstantiated claims by Trump and allies of electoral fraud involving non-citizens. The court's decision underlines the constitutional limit on presidential powers regarding election procedures, with ongoing legal battles anticipated as Democratic-led states pursue further challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)