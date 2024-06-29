Vicky Kaushal Addresses Child Rumours with Wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal has responded to rumours about expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, promising to share any news at the right time. Speculation has been rife since their December 2021 wedding. Kaushal made these comments during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz'.
Vicky Kaushal has issued a statement responding to rumours concerning the possibility of expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif. The actor assured that any confirmed news will be shared with the public at an appropriate time.
Industry speculation has been rampant that the couple, who were married in December 2021, might soon be welcoming their first child.
When quizzed about the rumours at the trailer launch for his forthcoming film 'Bad Newz' on Friday evening, Kaushal, 36, said, "Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news."
