Experience the Magic of Ma Faiza at iluzn Club & Kitchen

iluzn Club & Kitchen is set to host an extraordinary event on July 6th, 2024, featuring the legendary Ma Faiza. Known as the Mother of Electronica, Ma Faiza will mesmerize attendees with her unique, high-energy electronic music sets. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your spot now for an unforgettable night.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:28 IST
iluzn Club & Kitchen is ecstatic to announce an extraordinary event featuring the globally renowned Ma Faiza, the 'Mother of Electronica', scheduled for July 6th, 2024, starting from 10 PM.

Known for her cutting-edge electronic music, Ma Faiza will captivate attendees with her unparalleled ability to blend diverse genres, creating an immersive auditory experience. With a reputation for high-energy sets, she remains one of the most sought-after DJs in the industry.

Suman Bharti, Founder of iluzn Club & Kitchen, expressed his enthusiasm: 'At iluzn, we've always aimed to deliver the best in electronic music. Hosting Ma Faiza is a dream come true, aligning perfectly with our vision of providing powerful, boundary-breaking experiences.'

