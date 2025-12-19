Bihar's Cold Wave: School Schedules Adjusted as Fog Covers State
Severe cold wave conditions have caused disruptions across Bihar, prompting the Patna district administration to alter school timings. From December 20 to 25, schools will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm. Record low temperatures were noted, with Gayaji being the coldest at 12.2 degrees C.
Bihar is experiencing severe cold wave conditions, with dense fog impacting visibility across various regions of the state, according to official reports on Friday.
In response, the Patna district administration has modified school schedules, shifting academic activities to operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm between December 20 and December 25.
Gayaji emerged as the coldest location in the state in the last 24 hours, recording a temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius. Saran followed closely at 12.3 degrees, while Dehri in Rohtas remained at 12.5 degrees. Patna noted a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees, while Kishanganj recorded the maximum at 25.1 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
