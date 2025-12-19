Bihar's Cold Wave: School Schedules Adjusted as Fog Covers State

Bihar is experiencing severe cold wave conditions, with dense fog impacting visibility across various regions of the state, according to official reports on Friday.

In response, the Patna district administration has modified school schedules, shifting academic activities to operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm between December 20 and December 25.

Gayaji emerged as the coldest location in the state in the last 24 hours, recording a temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius. Saran followed closely at 12.3 degrees, while Dehri in Rohtas remained at 12.5 degrees. Patna noted a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees, while Kishanganj recorded the maximum at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)