The Dramatic Life and Crimes of Pål Enger: From Soccer Star to Celebrity Art Thief

Pål Enger, the former Norwegian soccer sensation turned infamous art thief, known for the audacious 1994 heist of Edvard Munch's 'The Scream,' has passed away at the age of 57.

Tina Wulf, press officer at Vålerenga Fotball, confirmed to the Associated Press that Enger died on Saturday evening, though details about the cause remain unclear. According to the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, citing family sources, Enger passed away in Oslo. As a teen, Enger played for Vålerenga Fotball before diving into a life of crime. He served his first prison sentence at 19 and began a series of high-profile art thefts in 1988.

Enger's criminal notoriety peaked during the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer in 1994 when he masterminded the theft of 'The Scream' from the National Gallery. The heist, captured on security cameras, was executed in just 50 seconds. Enger later became a media sensation and national celebrity, with his story told through documentaries and TV series. Despite multiple convictions for art thefts and other crimes, Enger continued to court public attention until his final arrest in 2015. His dual identity as a skilled painter and perpetual criminal left an indelible mark on Norway's cultural and criminal landscape.

