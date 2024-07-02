Himachal Pradesh Tourism Offers Up to 40% Discount on Monsoon Hotel Stays

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) announced on Tuesday significant discounts on room rents for 41 of its hotel units during the monsoon season, running from July 15 to September 13. Discounts ranging between 20-40% are being offered in an attempt to bolster tourism during this typically low-occupancy period.

HPTDC Managing Director Rajiv Kumar explained that the decision was driven by the need to attract more tourists and ensure the maximum occupancy of HPTDC hotels. He emphasized that efforts are being ramped up to market these accommodations effectively and make the discounts widely known.

However, several hotels are exempt from this discount, including Hotel Spiti in Kaza, Hotel Kinner Kailash in Kalpa, and Hotel Chanderbhaga in Keylong, among others. Additionally, no discounts will apply at certain hotels during the Minjar fair from July 28 to August 4, and during the Manimahesh Yatra from August 17 to September 15. This initiative follows last year's monsoon season, which saw significant disaster and claimed around 550 lives in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)