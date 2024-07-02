Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Offers Up to 40% Discount on Monsoon Hotel Stays

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is offering a 20-40% discount on room rents in 41 hotel units across the state during the monsoon season, aimed at boosting tourism during this period. Exclusions apply to certain hotels and specific festival dates. The move follows last year's monsoon disaster.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Offers Up to 40% Discount on Monsoon Hotel Stays
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) announced on Tuesday significant discounts on room rents for 41 of its hotel units during the monsoon season, running from July 15 to September 13. Discounts ranging between 20-40% are being offered in an attempt to bolster tourism during this typically low-occupancy period.

HPTDC Managing Director Rajiv Kumar explained that the decision was driven by the need to attract more tourists and ensure the maximum occupancy of HPTDC hotels. He emphasized that efforts are being ramped up to market these accommodations effectively and make the discounts widely known.

However, several hotels are exempt from this discount, including Hotel Spiti in Kaza, Hotel Kinner Kailash in Kalpa, and Hotel Chanderbhaga in Keylong, among others. Additionally, no discounts will apply at certain hotels during the Minjar fair from July 28 to August 4, and during the Manimahesh Yatra from August 17 to September 15. This initiative follows last year's monsoon season, which saw significant disaster and claimed around 550 lives in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024