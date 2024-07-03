Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar: Unveiling Tranquility and Luxury in the Himalayas

New Delhi, July 03, 2024: Shervani Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, has proudly announced the inauguration of Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar. This boutique hotel promises an exceptional blend of tranquility and luxury in the stunning landscapes of Mukteshwar.

Situated in Dhanachuli, Te Aroha offers a serene and comfortable environment, perfect for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life. Spread over two acres, the property is an oasis of calm surrounded by the breathtaking views of the majestic Himalayas.

The hotel features 18 well-appointed rooms and suites, as well as 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom cottages ideal for families. Each accommodation unit is designed to blend modern amenities with traditional charm, featuring warm colors, plush furnishings, and large windows to soak in the panoramic views. Ahsan Shervani, a representative of the hotel, stated, 'Te Aroha by Shervani Mukteshwar exemplifies our commitment to providing an extraordinary and revitalizing hospitality experience. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome our esteemed guests to this exceptional property.'

Additionally, the hotel's in-house restaurant offers a farm-to-table dining experience, highlighting the flavors of Uttarakhand with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Guests can also explore the nearby Dhanachuli village for authentic Kumauni cuisine prepared by villagers.

A variety of activities are available to enhance guests' experiences, including walks to the nearby village and a light trek to Bhalugaad Waterfall. The hotel ensures all guest needs are met with its range of facilities and convenient location, accessible from Pantnagar Airport and Kathgodam Railway Station, and within a driving distance of 328 km from New Delhi.

