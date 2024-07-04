Prime Minister Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda on Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on Thursday, marking the spiritual leader's death anniversary.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Modi expressed admiration for Vivekananda's teachings and wisdom, asserting that they continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Modi reiterated the nation's dedication to realizing Vivekananda's dream of a prosperous and progressive society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)