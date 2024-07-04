Prime Minister Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda on Death Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, emphasizing the commitment to achieving his vision of a prosperous and progressive society. Modi highlighted Vivekananda's inspirational teachings and profound wisdom in a post on social media platform X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on Thursday, marking the spiritual leader's death anniversary.
In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Modi expressed admiration for Vivekananda's teachings and wisdom, asserting that they continue to inspire millions worldwide.
Modi reiterated the nation's dedication to realizing Vivekananda's dream of a prosperous and progressive society.
