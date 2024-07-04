Chris Evans to Be Honored with Spirit of Service Award

Marvel star Chris Evans is set to receive the Spirit of Service Award, along with his A Starting Point (ASP) co-founders Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.

The accolade, bestowed by the Washington-based nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, will be presented during the Samuel J Heyman Service to America Medals ceremony at the Kennedy Center on September 11 in Washington, DC.

The annual event typically honors exemplary federal employees, but the Spirit of Service Award is unique in recognizing those outside government whose efforts are vital to better governance and democracy. Evans, Kassen, and Kiani expressed their gratitude for the honor and pride in their ASP team's achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)