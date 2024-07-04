Left Menu

Chris Evans to Be Honored with Spirit of Service Award

Marvel star Chris Evans, along with his A Starting Point partners Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani, will receive the Spirit of Service Award. Presented by Partnership for Public Service, the award honors individuals who contribute to better governance and democracy. The ceremony is on September 11 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Marvel star Chris Evans is set to receive the Spirit of Service Award, along with his A Starting Point (ASP) co-founders Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.

The accolade, bestowed by the Washington-based nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, will be presented during the Samuel J Heyman Service to America Medals ceremony at the Kennedy Center on September 11 in Washington, DC.

The annual event typically honors exemplary federal employees, but the Spirit of Service Award is unique in recognizing those outside government whose efforts are vital to better governance and democracy. Evans, Kassen, and Kiani expressed their gratitude for the honor and pride in their ASP team's achievements.

