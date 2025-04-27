Lorient Returns to Ligue 1 Glory with Dominant Win

Lorient has ascended back to the prestigious Ligue 1 ranks after a commanding 4-0 triumph over Caen on Saturday. A defeat in the previous campaign placed them in Ligue 2, but their recent form and resilience paved the way for a swift return.

The match saw striker Mohamed Bamba kick off Lorient's dominance with a goal in the 16th minute. Eli Junior Kroupi, the league's current top scorer, further extended the lead shortly thereafter. Adding to the tally, Sambou Soumano scored twice in the late stages.

Lorient sits atop the standings with 68 points, maintaining a slim lead over Paris FC and Metz, their closest challengers. With just two matches remaining in their season, Lorient's automatic promotion is already assured.

