Star-studded Cast Joins 'Sikandar' Featuring Salman Khan

Bollywood's much-anticipated film 'Sikandar' announces new cast members Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. 'Sikandar' is set for a grand release on Eid 2025.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:47 IST
Bollywood's anticipated cinematic venture, 'Sikandar', has announced the inclusion of veteran actor Sathyaraj and versatile performer Prateik Babbar in its stellar cast. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker A R Murugadoss, is being produced under the prestigious Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, spearheaded by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are set to headline this powerhouse production, which promises to deliver cinematic excellence on the big screens. The production house made the announcement via their official X page, expressing their excitement over the new additions.

'Sikandar' is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2025, aiming to captivate audiences with its grand narrative and star-studded cast. Sathyaraj was last seen in 'Munjya', while Prateik Babbar's recent work includes 'Cobalt Blue'.

