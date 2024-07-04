Capturing Millennial Lives: Prayaag Akbar's 'Mother India' Hits Stands

Prayaag Akbar's eagerly anticipated novel, 'Mother India', is set to hit the shelves on July 24, HarperCollins announced on Thursday.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary Delhi, 'Mother India' delves into the lives of Mayank and Nisha, two young individuals striving to make a living despite their middling education. It sheds light on the impact of technology on our inner lives.

Akbar's novel has already garnered praise from literary figures including Meena Kandasamy and Avni Doshi. Calling it a gripping narrative, Kandasamy emphasized its perfect counterbalance of empathy and precision to the ominous world it unveils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)