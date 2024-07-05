Tragedy Strikes Wedding as Suicide Bomber Targets Celebrants in Nigeria

In a heartbreaking incident at a wedding in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Adamu Buba witnessed a devastating suicide bombing. A woman, disguised as a guest, detonated explosives, resulting in her death and the deaths of 10 others.

The attack was an agonizing moment during what was supposed to be a joyous event, knocking Buba to the ground and leaving him disoriented amidst the chaos of shattered bodies and destruction.

This tragic bombing was just the first of four attacks in a week, with Boko Haram suspected to be behind them, targeting various civilian and security installations. Such acts serve as grim reminders of the ongoing insurgency in the region.