Explosion Shatters Evening Peace in Maiduguri Mosque
A devastating explosion struck a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, during evening prayers, with no immediate reports on casualties. The city has been a hotbed for Islamist insurgencies led by Boko Haram and ISWAP. While the attack remains unclaimed, militants frequently target the area, extending its conflict-ridden history.
An explosion ripped through a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno state, during evening prayers on Wednesday, as reported by a Reuters witness. Initial reports provided no details on casualties, and there has been no official statement on the incident.
Maiduguri has long been a focal point for violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), with their insurgency claiming tens of thousands of lives and displacing millions over nearly two decades in the region.
No entity has taken responsibility for the attack yet, but Maiduguri has previously seen mosques and crowded places targeted by militants using suicide bombings and improvised explosive devices. Despite ongoing military operations and regional collaboration, civilians continue to face threats from sporadic attacks in the northeast.
