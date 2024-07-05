Tragic Accident: Pilgrim Falls to Death on Trek to Rudranath Temple

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarakhand as a pilgrim from Meerut lost his life during a trek back from the Rudranath temple. The District Disaster Management Centre reported that 48-year-old Omender Singh fell 200 metres into a ditch on a steep slope on Wednesday evening.

Rescue operations faced significant challenges as the accident site was far from the nearest road, causing delays in retrieving Singh's body until late Wednesday night. Despite swift efforts, Singh was declared dead at the scene.

The Rudranath temple trek, part of the Panch Kedar range, is notorious for its difficulty and perilous routes. Pilgrims must navigate over 20 kilometres, much of it a steep climb, which often includes dangerous hill paths.