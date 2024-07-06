Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously untitled, is now officially named 'F1'. The film is set for release in cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie features collaboration with F1 teams and drivers. Kosinski's last film grossed $1.49 billion globally.

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie has finally received an official title: 'F1'. Filming at racetracks around the globe, the movie is scheduled for a cinema release next June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his blockbuster hit 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film benefits from the collaboration of F1 teams and drivers.

Produced by industry veteran Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski's last project grossed an impressive $1.49 billion worldwide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

