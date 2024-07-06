Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously untitled, is now officially named 'F1'. The film is set for release in cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie features collaboration with F1 teams and drivers. Kosinski's last film grossed $1.49 billion globally.
