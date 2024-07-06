Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Title Revealed

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie has finally received an official title: 'F1'. Filming at racetracks around the globe, the movie is scheduled for a cinema release next June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his blockbuster hit 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film benefits from the collaboration of F1 teams and drivers.

Produced by industry veteran Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski's last project grossed an impressive $1.49 billion worldwide.

