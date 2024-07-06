Left Menu

Action Thriller 'Kill' Raises Rs 1.35 Crore on Opening Day

'Kill', produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal. Labelled as India's most violent film, it earned Rs 1.35 crore on its first day. The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Updated: 06-07-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The action thriller 'Kill' has amassed Rs 1.35 crore on its opening day, the film's makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the movie features Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Promoted as India's most violent film, 'Kill' hit theatres on Friday.

Dharma Productions disclosed the first day's nett domestic box office collection on its official X page, exciting fans with, "Experience the unforgettable ride 1.35 crore." They urged audiences to book tickets for 'Kill', while cautioning viewers about its intense violent content.

The story revolves around Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) whose love story with Tulika (Maniktala) takes a deadly turn when they are trapped in a train hijacked by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who start killing passengers ruthlessly. 'Kill' had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

