Left Menu

Tour de Romance: Cyclist Fined for Heartfelt Pause

French rider Julien Bernard was fined 200 Swiss francs by the UCI for stopping to kiss his wife during the seventh stage of the Tour de France. Bernard's brief moment with his family was deemed inappropriate by the UCI, which claimed it damaged the sport's image. Bernard remains unapologetic, valuing the moment as a unique experience in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:08 IST
Tour de Romance: Cyclist Fined for Heartfelt Pause

French cyclist Julien Bernard has been fined 200 Swiss francs (205 euros) by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for an unusual act during the seventh stage of the Tour de France. The rider paused mid-race to kiss his wife and young son in his home region of Burgundy.

The UCI criticized Bernard's actions, stating that his behavior was inappropriate and detrimental to the sport's image. Bernard, however, is unrepentant. 'I'm sorry, UCI, for damaging the image of the sport,' he posted on X. 'But I'm willing to pay 200 Swiss francs every day to experience this moment again.'

In a televised interview, Bernard described the encounter with his family as one of the most remarkable moments of his career. 'It was truly incredible,' he said. 'My wife organized this with friends for weeks, and she did an amazing job. It's moments like these that keep me going in cycling.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024