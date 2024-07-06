Tour de Romance: Cyclist Fined for Heartfelt Pause

French cyclist Julien Bernard has been fined 200 Swiss francs (205 euros) by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for an unusual act during the seventh stage of the Tour de France. The rider paused mid-race to kiss his wife and young son in his home region of Burgundy.

The UCI criticized Bernard's actions, stating that his behavior was inappropriate and detrimental to the sport's image. Bernard, however, is unrepentant. 'I'm sorry, UCI, for damaging the image of the sport,' he posted on X. 'But I'm willing to pay 200 Swiss francs every day to experience this moment again.'

In a televised interview, Bernard described the encounter with his family as one of the most remarkable moments of his career. 'It was truly incredible,' he said. 'My wife organized this with friends for weeks, and she did an amazing job. It's moments like these that keep me going in cycling.'

