Oscar-Winning Producer Jon Landau Dies at 63

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer known for his work on 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' series alongside director James Cameron, has died at the age of 63. Landau's contributions to filmmaking, including three Oscar nominations and several blockbuster hits, have left a lasting legacy.

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who collaborated closely with director James Cameron on iconic films like "Titanic" and the "Avatar" series, has passed away at the age of 63.

Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, announced Landau's death in a statement on Saturday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him," Bergman said.

Landau's partnership with Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for the 1997 film "Titanic." Together, they created some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including "Avatar" and its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Landau's career began in the 1980s as a production manager, eventually rising to the producer role for "Titanic," Cameron's costly epic about the infamous disaster. The gamble paid off as "Titanic" became the first movie to cross USD 1 billion in global box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, including best picture.

"I can't act and I can't compose and I can't do visual effects. I guess that's why I'm producing," Landau said while accepting the award with Cameron.

