West Bengal Celebrates Rath Yatra with Enthusiasm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted citizens on Rath Yatra and participated in ISKCON's Kolkata celebrations. She announced the commencement of Rath Yatra from a new Jagannath temple in Digha next year, highlighting a government project worth over Rs 140 crore for the temple's construction.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt Rath Yatra greetings to the public, expressing wishes for peace, amity, and prosperity. She joined the celebrations orchestrated by ISKCON in Kolkata.
''Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath,'' Banerjee posted on the social media platform X.
Celebrations spanned across the state, with a notable assembly in historic Mahesh, where heritage temple restoration efforts have been made. Banerjee additionally revealed plans for the next year's Rath Yatra to commence from a new Jagannath temple currently under construction in Digha, Purba Medinipur. The project, financed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, has received an investment of over Rs 140 crore, aimed at boosting local heritage and tourism.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Cracks Down on Land Grabbing
West Bengal Audits School Lands Amid Teachers' Concerns
West Bengal: STF bust terror module operating in Bangladesh, one arrested
Odisha: Devotees throng Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima
West Bengal Police Arrests College Student Over Terror Links