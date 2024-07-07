Left Menu

West Bengal Celebrates Rath Yatra with Enthusiasm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted citizens on Rath Yatra and participated in ISKCON's Kolkata celebrations. She announced the commencement of Rath Yatra from a new Jagannath temple in Digha next year, highlighting a government project worth over Rs 140 crore for the temple's construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:45 IST
West Bengal Celebrates Rath Yatra with Enthusiasm
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt Rath Yatra greetings to the public, expressing wishes for peace, amity, and prosperity. She joined the celebrations orchestrated by ISKCON in Kolkata.

''Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath,'' Banerjee posted on the social media platform X.

Celebrations spanned across the state, with a notable assembly in historic Mahesh, where heritage temple restoration efforts have been made. Banerjee additionally revealed plans for the next year's Rath Yatra to commence from a new Jagannath temple currently under construction in Digha, Purba Medinipur. The project, financed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, has received an investment of over Rs 140 crore, aimed at boosting local heritage and tourism.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024