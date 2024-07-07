West Bengal Celebrates Rath Yatra with Enthusiasm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt Rath Yatra greetings to the public, expressing wishes for peace, amity, and prosperity. She joined the celebrations orchestrated by ISKCON in Kolkata.

''Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath,'' Banerjee posted on the social media platform X.

Celebrations spanned across the state, with a notable assembly in historic Mahesh, where heritage temple restoration efforts have been made. Banerjee additionally revealed plans for the next year's Rath Yatra to commence from a new Jagannath temple currently under construction in Digha, Purba Medinipur. The project, financed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, has received an investment of over Rs 140 crore, aimed at boosting local heritage and tourism.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)