Rahul Gandhi Urges President Murmu to Address West Bengal Teacher Crisis

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reached out to President Droupadi Murmu through a letter dated April 7, highlighting the plight of thousands of qualified teachers in West Bengal. These educators were left jobless following a judicial cancellation of their recruitment due to alleged irregularities.

Gandhi's action comes on the heels of a request from the Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, who sought presidential intervention to address the sweeping dismissals. The Calcutta High Court found significant flaws in the recruitment process, a stance upheld by the Supreme Court on April 3, leaving educators little hope for resolution.

Compounding the educators' predicament, both untainted and tainted teachers were equally affected. Gandhi emphasized the injustice of equating fair selections with fraudulent ones and underscored the dire human and educational costs involved. He called on President Murmu to facilitate a government intervention to correct this situation.

