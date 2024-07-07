Brad Pitt Unveils Title for Formula One Movie, John Cena Plans Retirement

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie, previously untitled, will be called "F1," it was announced on Friday. The film, set for release next June, is being filmed at racetracks globally and has the cooperation of teams and drivers. Director Joseph Kosinski, known for "Top Gun: Maverick," and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are leading the production.

In another headline, WWE legend John Cena revealed he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. Cena's final match will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE confirmed on social media.

