Left Menu

Brad Pitt Unveils Title for Formula One Movie, John Cena Plans Retirement

Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will be called 'F1'. The film is set for release next June. In other news, WWE superstar John Cena announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, with WrestleMania 41 being his final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:33 IST
Brad Pitt Unveils Title for Formula One Movie, John Cena Plans Retirement
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie, previously untitled, will be called "F1," it was announced on Friday. The film, set for release next June, is being filmed at racetracks globally and has the cooperation of teams and drivers. Director Joseph Kosinski, known for "Top Gun: Maverick," and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are leading the production.

In another headline, WWE legend John Cena revealed he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. Cena's final match will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE confirmed on social media.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024