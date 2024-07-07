Brad Pitt Unveils Title for Formula One Movie, John Cena Plans Retirement
Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will be called 'F1'. The film is set for release next June. In other news, WWE superstar John Cena announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, with WrestleMania 41 being his final match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:33 IST
Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie, previously untitled, will be called "F1," it was announced on Friday. The film, set for release next June, is being filmed at racetracks globally and has the cooperation of teams and drivers. Director Joseph Kosinski, known for "Top Gun: Maverick," and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are leading the production.
In another headline, WWE legend John Cena revealed he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025. Cena's final match will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE confirmed on social media.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
