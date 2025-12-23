Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Launches D.R.E.A.M. Plan: A New Era in Retirement Planning

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. introduces the NPS D.R.E.A.M. Plan, a dynamic investment strategy aimed at maximizing long-term wealth for India's young workforce. Highlighting up to 100% equity exposure and multi-asset diversification, it offers flexibility, market responsiveness, and strong growth potential for retirement planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:15 IST
New Delhi, a pivotal move is reshaping retirement planning in India as ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd. unveils the NPS D.R.E.A.M. Plan. This innovative approach in the Multiple Scheme Framework is designed to align with the financial ambitions of the nation's youthful salaried class.

The D.R.E.A.M. Plan, equipped with features like 100% equity exposure and dynamic reallocation, aims to optimize long-term wealth growth and capture real-time market opportunities. CEO Sumit Mohindra emphasizes that the plan caters to India's new generation, offering disciplined and market-responsive investment strategies.

Targeted at professionals and individuals keen on market-driven strategies, the plan promises a future-focused, transparent, and regulated framework, enabling substantial equity play and expert-managed multisectoral asset diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

