From Station Master to Monk: The Legacy of Swami Sadananda
Hathras, recently known for a tragic stampede, holds important spiritual significance as the place where Swami Vivekananda's first disciple, Swami Sadananda, was discovered. Swami Sadananda, originally station-master Sharatchandra Gupta, transformed into a monk under Vivekananda's guidance. This historic meeting marked a significant moment in the Ramakrishna Order.
Hathras, a town marred by a recent tragic stampede, is also a place of profound historical significance. It was here, at the railway station, that Swami Vivekananda discovered his first disciple, Swami Sadananda, originally known as station-master Sharatchandra Gupta.
Swami Sadananda, who is credited with introducing the tradition of addressing monks as 'Maharaj', met Swami Vivekananda in 1888 under extraordinary circumstances. Gupta's transformation from a station-master to a respected monk showcased his dedication and commitment to his guru's path.
Their initial meeting, filled with spiritual serendipity, set the stage for a lifelong journey of discipleship. Today, Hathras remembers this significant chapter in its history with a commemorative 'shilalekh' at the City Railway Station.
