Left Menu

From Station Master to Monk: The Legacy of Swami Sadananda

Hathras, recently known for a tragic stampede, holds important spiritual significance as the place where Swami Vivekananda's first disciple, Swami Sadananda, was discovered. Swami Sadananda, originally station-master Sharatchandra Gupta, transformed into a monk under Vivekananda's guidance. This historic meeting marked a significant moment in the Ramakrishna Order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:14 IST
From Station Master to Monk: The Legacy of Swami Sadananda
  • Country:
  • India

Hathras, a town marred by a recent tragic stampede, is also a place of profound historical significance. It was here, at the railway station, that Swami Vivekananda discovered his first disciple, Swami Sadananda, originally known as station-master Sharatchandra Gupta.

Swami Sadananda, who is credited with introducing the tradition of addressing monks as 'Maharaj', met Swami Vivekananda in 1888 under extraordinary circumstances. Gupta's transformation from a station-master to a respected monk showcased his dedication and commitment to his guru's path.

Their initial meeting, filled with spiritual serendipity, set the stage for a lifelong journey of discipleship. Today, Hathras remembers this significant chapter in its history with a commemorative 'shilalekh' at the City Railway Station.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024