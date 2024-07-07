From Station Master to Monk: The Legacy of Swami Sadananda

Hathras, a town marred by a recent tragic stampede, is also a place of profound historical significance. It was here, at the railway station, that Swami Vivekananda discovered his first disciple, Swami Sadananda, originally known as station-master Sharatchandra Gupta.

Swami Sadananda, who is credited with introducing the tradition of addressing monks as 'Maharaj', met Swami Vivekananda in 1888 under extraordinary circumstances. Gupta's transformation from a station-master to a respected monk showcased his dedication and commitment to his guru's path.

Their initial meeting, filled with spiritual serendipity, set the stage for a lifelong journey of discipleship. Today, Hathras remembers this significant chapter in its history with a commemorative 'shilalekh' at the City Railway Station.

