Krishnaguru University Integrates Spirituality and Academia at First Convocation

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya awarded degrees at Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya's inaugural convocation in Barpeta. The unique institution combines academic and spiritual education. Acharya praised the university for shaping responsible citizens and honored Jatin Goswami, a dance maestro, with an honorary degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presided over the inaugural convocation at Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya in Barpeta, distributing degrees to graduating students. The event was attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Governor Acharya lauded the university for its distinctive educational approach, which blends traditional academic subjects with spiritual teachings, fostering the development of responsible and ethical citizens.

Eminent classical dance maestro Jatin Goswami was honored with an honorary degree at the ceremony. The vice-chancellor Dr. Mohan Chandra Kalita and chairperson of Krishnaguru Foundation Trust Kuntala Patowary Goswami were also present, celebrating the institution's role in human welfare and spiritual awakening since 1974.

