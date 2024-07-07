Left Menu

Remembering Captain Vikram Batra: A Legacy of Bravery and Honor

Actor Sidharth Malhotra commemorates the 25th death anniversary of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra, known for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice. Malhotra, who portrayed Batra in the film 'Shershaah,' honored the Param Vir Chakra recipient in a social media post, celebrating his enduring legacy.

On Sunday, actor Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, marking the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War hero's death. Batra, posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, was known for his bravery and honor.

Malhotra, who portrayed Batra in the acclaimed 2021 film 'Shershaah,' took to social media to remember the war hero. 'Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra, it's been 25 years since your fearless actions and ultimate sacrifice made history,' he wrote, sharing an archival photo of Batra.

Captain Batra led his troops from the 13th battalion of the JAKRIF regiment during the 1999 Kargil War, earning multiple titles like 'Tiger of Drass' and 'Lion of Kargil.' His victory slogan, 'Yeh dil mange more,' remains iconic. The film 'Shershaah,' co-starring Kiara Advani and directed by Vishnuvardan, was well-received for its portrayal of Batra's life and sacrifices.

