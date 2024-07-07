Mamata Banerjee Leads ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata Amidst Rains and Devotion
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata, performing arati and pulling the chariot alongside devotees. Despite the rain, thousands joined in chanting and dancing. Banerjee announced the near completion of a replica of the Puri Jagannath temple in Digha, set for inauguration after Durga Puja.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in the ISKCON Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, pulling the chariot and performing arati to Lord Jagannath.
Thousands of devotees joined, undeterred by the rain, chanting and dancing with the monks.
Banerjee announced that a replica of Puri's Jagannath temple in Digha will be inaugurated post-Durga Puja.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: Thousands of devotees gather in Puri to witness 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra
Odisha: Devotees throng Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima
Shrine Board opens 'Mundan' Shop for devotees
"Special arrangements made for devotees," says Railway Minister Vaishnaw ahead of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra
Avalanche Strikes Gandhi Sarovar: Devotees Capture Stunning Event