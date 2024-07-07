Mamata Banerjee Leads ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata Amidst Rains and Devotion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in the ISKCON Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, pulling the chariot and performing arati to Lord Jagannath.

Thousands of devotees joined, undeterred by the rain, chanting and dancing with the monks.

Banerjee announced that a replica of Puri's Jagannath temple in Digha will be inaugurated post-Durga Puja.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)