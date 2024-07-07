Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata Amidst Rains and Devotion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata, performing arati and pulling the chariot alongside devotees. Despite the rain, thousands joined in chanting and dancing. Banerjee announced the near completion of a replica of the Puri Jagannath temple in Digha, set for inauguration after Durga Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Leads ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata Amidst Rains and Devotion
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in the ISKCON Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata, pulling the chariot and performing arati to Lord Jagannath.

Thousands of devotees joined, undeterred by the rain, chanting and dancing with the monks.

Banerjee announced that a replica of Puri's Jagannath temple in Digha will be inaugurated post-Durga Puja.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024