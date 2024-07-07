Left Menu

Vibrant 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad: A Spirited Celebration

The 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad concluded on Sunday with thousands of devotees participating under tight security. The chariots, pulled by the Khalashi community, passed through various localities. Notable attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event saw no untoward incidents, with extensive security and emergency arrangements in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:59 IST
Vibrant 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad: A Spirited Celebration
AI Generated Representative Image
The 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath culminated in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening with thousands of devotees lining the route to offer prayers under tight security.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra, and sister Subhadra, pulled by the Khalashi community, started their journey in the morning, adhering to tradition. The yatra, marking Ashadhi Beej, traversed several localities, including the Old City and sensitive areas, returning to the temple by 9:15 PM.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the 'mangla aarti' and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the 'pahind vidhi' as the chariots rolled out from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple. The peaceful procession was bolstered by extensive security measures, including over 22,000 personnel and high-tech surveillance. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi lauded the administration's efforts. Emergency services were on high alert, with 16 ambulances and medical teams on standby. The procession featured decorated elephants, trucks with tableaux, and gymnasium groups, celebrating Ahmedabad's vibrant culture.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

