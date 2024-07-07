Rath Yatra Festival Kicks Off Amid Fanatic Devotion and Tragic Incident in Odisha

Lakhs of devotees thronged to Puri, Odisha, to participate in the annual Rath Yatra, which began with the pulling of giant chariots from the 12th-century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, approximately 2.5 km away.

However, the festive atmosphere turned somber as one devotee lost his life, and eight others fell ill due to suffocation while pulling the chariots, according to officials.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family. He also directed officials to ensure the best medical care for those injured. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling monitored the situation personally.

