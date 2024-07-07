Rath Yatra Festival Kicks Off Amid Fanatic Devotion and Tragic Incident in Odisha
Lakhs of devotees participated in pulling chariots from the Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple as part of Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. However, the festivities were dampened by the death of a devotee and several others falling ill. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex gratia for the deceased's kin and urged optimal medical care for the injured.
- Country:
- India
Lakhs of devotees thronged to Puri, Odisha, to participate in the annual Rath Yatra, which began with the pulling of giant chariots from the 12th-century Jagannath temple to the Gundicha temple, approximately 2.5 km away.
However, the festive atmosphere turned somber as one devotee lost his life, and eight others fell ill due to suffocation while pulling the chariots, according to officials.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family. He also directed officials to ensure the best medical care for those injured. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling monitored the situation personally.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes
Ivory Coast Unveils Mobile Enrollment Centers to Boost Struggling Health Program
Jitendra Kumar talks about mental health, Jeetu Bhaiya's return in Kota Factory 3
Oliver Platt Talks 'The Bear', 'Chicago Med' Double Duty, And Love For Mental Health
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Takes a Dig at Opposition Leader Over Methanol Antidote Claims