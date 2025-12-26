Reuters Health News Summary
Kennedy Jr. is remaking policy for childhood immunisation, industry analysts say. US health agency unveils weight-loss drug coverage model The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday unveiled a voluntary program to cover GLP-1 drugs for weight-loss and diabetes under Medicaid and Medicare Part D plans, following the Trump administration's price-cut deal.
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
Sanofi pushes ahead on adult vaccines with $2.2 billion Dynavax deal
Sanofi said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies for around $2.2 billion (1.9 billion euros) in an agreed deal that will add an adult hepatitis B vaccine and a promising experimental shingles shot to its portfolio. The acquisition will help the French drugmaker diversify its vaccine business at a time when U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is remaking policy for childhood immunisation, industry analysts say.
US health agency unveils weight-loss drug coverage model
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday unveiled a voluntary program to cover GLP-1 drugs for weight-loss and diabetes under Medicaid and Medicare Part D plans, following the Trump administration's price-cut deal. U.S. President Donald Trump, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk signed a deal in November to slash the prices of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for the government's Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as for cash payers.
Weight-loss pill approval set to accelerate food industry product overhauls
Packaged food makers and fast-food restaurants may be forced to overhaul more of their products next year as newly approved, appetite-suppressing GLP-1 pills become available in January, analysts say. More Americans are expected to try the drugs as a pill rather than as a shot because the medication will be cheaper and many patients are hesitant to inject themselves.
Biohaven's depression drug fails mid-stage trial, shares fall
Biohaven said on Wednesday its experimental depression drug did not meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial, adding to a string of trial and regulatory setbacks for the drugmaker this year. The company's shares fell 17% in extended trading and are down more than 70% this year, weighed down by a clinical trial failure in March and the U.S. health regulator's rejection of its drug troriluzole for a rare neurodegenerative disorder.
US FDA approves Omeros' drug to treat dangerous transplant complication
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omeros' drug for a dangerous transplant complication in adults and children two years and older, marking the first treatment to be greenlit for the condition, the company said on Wednesday. Omeros shares rose nearly 70% in morning trading.
Democratic states sue to block cuts to US children's gender-affirming care
A group of Democratic state attorneys general on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block proposed rules that would cut children's access to gender-affirming care, the latest court battle over Trump's efforts to eliminate legal protections for transgender people. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week proposed rules that would bar hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to children from Medicaid and Medicare and prohibit the Children's Health Insurance Program from paying for it.
Agios Pharma shares jump as US FDA expands approval for blood disorder drug
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals jumped nearly 16% on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its drug for the treatment of a type of blood disorder. The drug, with chemical name mitapivat and branded Aqvesme, was approved as the first oral treatment for patients with anemia in both non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, the company said late on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Novo Nordisk
- Democratic
- French
- Omeros
- Dynavax Technologies
- Americans
- Biohaven
- Food and Drug Administration
- GLP-1
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Biohaven â€Œsaid
- Health and Human Services
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Medicaid Services
- Agios Pharma
- Donald
- US FDA
- The U.S. Centers for Medicare
ALSO READ
Sleazebags: Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files in Christmas post, says dropped ties with sex offender 'long before it became fashionable'
US launches 'deadly' strike against ISIS in northwest Nigeria: President Trump
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians
Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians