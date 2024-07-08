Left Menu

John Cena's Final Bout: WWE Star to Retire in 2025

John Cena, the U.S. wrestling superstar and actor, has announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025. WWE stated on social media that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last match.

Updated: 08-07-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:29 IST
John Cena

Wrestling icon and Hollywood actor John Cena has disclosed plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2025, according to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Cena revealed via social media that his final match will occur at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made through WWE's post on the platform X, where the 16-time world champion expressed that his wrestling career will culminate in another marquee event.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike are expected to celebrate Cena's legacy as he prepares for his final showdown.

