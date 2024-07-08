John Cena's Final Bout: WWE Star to Retire in 2025

Wrestling icon and Hollywood actor John Cena has disclosed plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2025, according to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Cena revealed via social media that his final match will occur at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made through WWE's post on the platform X, where the 16-time world champion expressed that his wrestling career will culminate in another marquee event.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike are expected to celebrate Cena's legacy as he prepares for his final showdown.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)