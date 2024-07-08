Left Menu

Margot Robbie Expecting First Child with Husband Tom Ackerley

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie, 34, is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The couple, who met on the set of 'Suite Francaise' in 2013 and married in 2016, run LuckyChap Entertainment together. They maintain a harmonious work-life balance. Representatives haven't commented on the news.

Margot Robbie with husband Tom Ackerly (image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie, 34, is expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, multiple sources confirmed to People. The couple met on the set of 'Suite Francaise' in 2013 and married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. Their engagement was kept low-key, leading to a surprise wedding.

Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, are close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they operate alongside Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. The company has produced successful projects such as 'I, Tonya,' 'Birds of Prey,' and 'Barbie,' all starring Robbie.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley shared insights into their seamless work-life balance, noting that their personal and professional lives blend harmoniously. "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]," he said. "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

Representatives for Robbie and Ackerley have not commented on the pregnancy news, according to People. Margot Robbie, renowned for her acting roles, has also been a producer on several Hollywood films. Notably, she co-produced the movie 'Barbie.'

Director Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' received a Best Picture nomination at the 2024 Oscars but did not win despite critical acclaim. Tom Ackerley is a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, serving as a producer, actor, and director.

On the work front, Margot Robbie has several projects in development, including 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' and 'Queen of the Air.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

