India Holds Firm on Trade: Seeking Better U.S. Deal Amid New Allies and Economic Strength
India has rejected a quick interim trade agreement with the U.S., opting to hold out for better terms as it finds strength in new trading partners and improved economic conditions. The refusal centers on demands for tariff advantages and assurance against new U.S. levies.
- Country:
- India
India has declined a hasty trade agreement with the United States, pushing for more favorable terms amid bolstered economic confidence and alliances, officials confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration remains resolute against ceding ground on critical issues like agriculture, seeking a tariff edge over competitors such as China.
The deadlock persists as Washington, preparing for potential new tariffs, expected quicker concessions from India. However, the Indian government refuses to rush into an agreement that doesn't meet its strategic needs. India's steadfast position, driven by eased economic risks and successful elections, sidesteps a deal that overlooks its long-term interests.
Despite facing potential higher levies on exports, India remains unyielding. With exports on the rise and new trade deals underway, India is gaining leverage. Analysts note the country's strategic maneuvers and robust economy afford it the patience to wait out less favorable proposals.
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