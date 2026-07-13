Minnesota Battles Inferno: Wildfires Fuel State Emergency

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mobilized the National Guard as wildfires threaten over 800 acres on the state's northern border with Canada. Declaring a peacetime emergency, Walz praised first responders amid El Nino-driven hot, dry conditions. Sixteen fires persist within the Superior National Forest, impacting summer visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 06:00 IST
Minnesota Battles Inferno: Wildfires Fuel State Emergency
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  • United States

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has taken decisive action to combat raging wildfires threatening more than 800 acres along the northern border with Canada, as he mobilized the state's National Guard on Sunday.

In response to the severe conditions caused by an El Nino-driven heatwave, Walz declared a peacetime emergency. The wildfires are part of a larger pattern affecting the United States due to prolonged hot and dry weather. 'Minnesotans extend our deepest gratitude to all first responders working tirelessly to protect their neighbors,' Walz stated.

Currently, sixteen wildfires are active within the Superior National Forest, a region typically visited by around 150,000 tourists each summer. Due to increased risk from high weekend temperatures, park rangers have been evacuating visitors. The National Weather Service has warned that conditions remain perilous.

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