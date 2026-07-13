Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Flare-Up and Inflation Fears

The dollar strengthened against various currencies as Middle East tensions ignited inflation concerns and potential interest rate hikes. Conflict between U.S. and Iranian forces sparked a rise in oil prices. Traders speculate on Federal Reserve rate hikes amid inflation risks. Bitcoin and ether experienced slight declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:57 IST
Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Flare-Up and Inflation Fears
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The dollar's trajectory gained momentum against its global counterparts as renewed conflict in the Middle East escalated inflation apprehensions and raised the likelihood of interest rate hikes by central banks. As tensions heightened, the market reacted strongly.

The dollar edged 0.1% higher against the yen, while the euro and the British pound also recorded declines. Both the Australian dollar and its New Zealand cousin slipped 0.1% each. Meanwhile, heightened hostilities between U.S. and Iranian forces over the weekend led to significant missile and drone exchanges, elevating oil prices by 3.3% to $78.49 a barrel.

Market analyst Tony Sycamore emphasized the dollar's response alongside rising energy costs, bolstering the probability of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Fed fund futures showed a 52.1% chance of two or more hikes by December, a rise from previous estimates. Bitcoin and ether also saw small downturns amid the dynamic financial landscape.

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