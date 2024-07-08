Ram Charan Wraps Up Shooting for Action Thriller 'Game Changer'

Telugu actor Ram Charan has officially wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited film, 'Game Changer'. On Monday, the 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a collage of behind-the-scenes shots, announcing the completion of the shoot. The film, which was announced in 2021, is now moving to the pre-production stage.

Directed by S Shankar, the action thriller features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Charan and Advani have previously worked together in the 2019 action drama 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', directed by Boyapati Srinu. The 'Game Changer' project also boasts a screenplay by Karthik Subbaraj and music composed by S Thaman. The first track of the film, 'Jaragandi', was released in March this year.

The ensemble cast includes S J Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani. Backed by AA Films and Zee Studios, the movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. 'Game Changer' will see Charan in the role of an IAS officer and is gearing up for a pan-India release.

