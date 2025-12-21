Left Menu

Kiara Advani Unveils Grown-Up Fairy Tale in 'Toxic'

Kiara Advani shared the first look of her film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', directed by Geetu Mohandas and premiering on March 19, 2026. The actor stars as Nadia, with Yash leading. Notably, it's India's first movie shot in English and Kannada, after Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has unveiled the first look poster for her upcoming film, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'.

The movie, featuring actor Yash in a leading role, is slated to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for acclaimed films like 'Moothon' and 'Liar's Dice', it is a joint production by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

This film represents Advani's latest venture following 'War 2', and marks the first Indian film simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages, making it a significant cinematic endeavor.

