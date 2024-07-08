Indian Community in Russia Awaits PM Modi's Visit: Temple, School, Flight Connectivity on Agenda

The Indian community in Russia is eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow. They seek his support to build a Hindu temple, a new Indian school building, and improve flight connectivity between Russia and India.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of President Putin. Members of the Indian diaspora have expressed excitement and hope that these initiatives will be addressed.

Community leaders highlighted various needs, including better educational facilities and flight options. They believe that enhancing these services will benefit the growing Indian community in Russia and further strengthen India-Russia relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)