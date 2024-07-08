Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Joins American Gambits for Global Chess League

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has teamed up as a co-owner of the American Gambits, a new team in the Global Chess League. The league's second edition, featuring six franchises, will be held in London from October 3 to 12. The tournament will feature a unique format, airing on major platforms worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken on a new role as co-owner of the American Gambits, set to compete in the second edition of the Global Chess League. This league is a collaborative venture between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation.

The league announced on Monday that the upcoming season will feature six franchises, held in London from October 3 to 12. The American Gambits, co-owned by business leaders Prachura PP, Venkat K Narayana, and Ashwin, will replace the Chingari Gulf Titans.

The league's CEO, Sameer Pathak, expressed enthusiasm about the new teams and the continuous global reach of the league. The tournament will follow an innovative format, with each team playing 10 matches in a double round-robin format. The games will be streamed on major OTT and broadcast platforms, bringing high-stakes chess to audiences worldwide.

