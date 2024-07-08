Left Menu

Paramount-Skydance Merger: A New Dawn in Hollywood

Paramount has agreed to merge with Skydance, closing a chapter for the Redstone family in Hollywood. The merger will inject much-needed capital into Paramount, with Skydance's David Ellison becoming CEO. The combined entity, valued at $28 billion, aims to transform Paramount into a tech-savvy media powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:03 IST
In a landmark move, Paramount and Skydance have announced a merger, marking the end of the Redstone family's longstanding influence in Hollywood. The deal, valued at $28 billion, was confirmed just weeks after a similar proposal was initially rejected.

David Ellison, Skydance's founder and son of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, will take the helm as CEO of the newly formed entity. This merger comes as Paramount struggles to adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape, with its cable business experiencing significant losses.

The agreement includes a substantial $8 billion investment from the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, aimed at modernizing Paramount's operations. Key plans include revamping the Paramount+ streaming service and transitioning to cloud-based production, with a focus on generative AI to enhance efficiency.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

