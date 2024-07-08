Suniel Shetty Teases Exciting Lineup: From 'Welcome 3' to 'The Legend of Somnath'

Actor Suniel Shetty has a host of exciting projects in the pipeline, ranging from 'Welcome 3' to 'The Legend of Somnath', showcasing his versatility in numerous roles.

Speaking with ANI, Shetty revealed his excitement for 'The Legend of Somnath', which is nearing completion with some VFX work pending. Additionally, he mentioned his upcoming show 'Nanda Devi' in collaboration with Lionsgate, described as an 'explosive thriller.'

With a career spanning over three decades, Shetty has been part of popular films like 'Dilwale', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', and 'Hera Pheri'. Fans are particularly thrilled about his reunion with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome to the Jungle', the third installment of the 'Welcome' series, which hits theaters this December.

'Welcome 3' continues the legacy of the hit franchise, following 'Welcome' and 'Welcome Back'. Announced on Akshay Kumar's birthday, the film features a fun acapella promo video. Suniel Shetty also recently visited Indore for the inauguration of Dubai's perfume brand, Oud.by.Idol.

