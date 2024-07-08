Sudden Demise: Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on Monday in Kolkata, the family reported.

At 78, Jani experienced discomfort while watching TV and was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, efforts to revive him failed, and he was declared dead upon arrival, according to the family.

Jani, Usha's second husband, succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest. The couple first met in the early '70s at the iconic Trincas. Jani, who was linked to the tea plantation sector, is survived by Usha, a son, and a daughter. The family has announced that the last rites will occur on Tuesday.

