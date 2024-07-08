Sudden Demise: Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away
Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of Indian pop icon Usha Uthup, passed away in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 78. Despite initial efforts to rush him to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The last rites will be held on Tuesday.
Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on Monday in Kolkata, the family reported.
At 78, Jani experienced discomfort while watching TV and was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, efforts to revive him failed, and he was declared dead upon arrival, according to the family.
Jani, Usha's second husband, succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest. The couple first met in the early '70s at the iconic Trincas. Jani, who was linked to the tea plantation sector, is survived by Usha, a son, and a daughter. The family has announced that the last rites will occur on Tuesday.
