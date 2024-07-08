Left Menu

Sudden Demise: Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away

Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of Indian pop icon Usha Uthup, passed away in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 78. Despite initial efforts to rush him to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:03 IST
Sudden Demise: Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on Monday in Kolkata, the family reported.

At 78, Jani experienced discomfort while watching TV and was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, efforts to revive him failed, and he was declared dead upon arrival, according to the family.

Jani, Usha's second husband, succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest. The couple first met in the early '70s at the iconic Trincas. Jani, who was linked to the tea plantation sector, is survived by Usha, a son, and a daughter. The family has announced that the last rites will occur on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024