John Cena announces his retirement from in-ring competition set for 2025, WWE confirms on social media. Skydance Media and Paramount Global conclude their merger after intense negotiations. The Rolling Stones will conclude their North American tour in the scenic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in the Ozarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 02:26 IST
John Cena

U.S. wrestling superstar and actor John Cena will retire from in-ring competition in 2025, according to an announcement by WWE on social media. Cena's last match is scheduled for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In a blockbuster deal, Skydance Media has agreed to merge with Paramount Global, following dramatic negotiations that included a near breakdown in talks and a series of competing offers. The deal involves Skydance and its partners acquiring National Amusements for $2.4 billion in cash, thereby gaining control of the Redstone family's Paramount stake.

In an unexpected twist, the Rolling Stones will conclude their North American 'Hackney Diamonds' tour in Ridgedale, Missouri, population less than a thousand. The iconic band's final performance will be at the scenic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena located in the Ozark mountains.

