Manmarziyan: A Symphony of Love and Longing by Pluvia Industries

'Manmarziyan,' the latest release from Pluvia Industries, is a musical masterpiece that explores themes of love and longing. Featuring Aftab Shivdasani and Biri Santi, directed by Akhil Abrol, with vocals by Aabhik Ghosh and Amrita Bharati. The video promises a captivating visual and auditory experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:13 IST
Pluvia Industries is thrilled to unveil its newest musical creation, 'Manmarziyan,' an enchanting single poised to captivate audiences globally. The music video features the charismatic Aftab Shivdasani and the talented Biri Santi, delivering a compelling performance that adds to the song's emotive depth.

Directed by the visionary Akhil Abrol, 'Manmarziyan' brings together a stellar team of artists and musicians. The song's soulful lyrics and rich melodies are brought to life by the mesmerizing voices of Aabhik Ghosh and Amrita Bharati. The composition by Rajkumar Sengupta and Aabhik Ghosh harmoniously complements the evocative storytelling.

The video, shot in the picturesque hills of Arunachal Pradesh, captures themes of love and longing, framed by vibrant festivals and scenic landscapes. This narrative, coupled with stunning cinematography by Akash Dogra, promises to leave a lasting impression. 'Manmarziyan' will be available on all major music platforms and streaming services, accompanied by an engaging promotional campaign.

