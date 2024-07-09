Left Menu

Rabbi: New Hindi Anthology by Naresh Kaushik Explores the Struggles of Modern India

Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik's new Hindi anthology, 'Rabbi,' delves into themes such as migration, communal tension, and social relationships. The collection of 11 short stories highlights the everyday struggles of Indians dealing with caste, class, religion, and unemployment. The book is available at Rs 300 both online and offline.

Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik's latest work, 'Rabbi,' is a Hindi anthology probing the intricate social fabrics of modern India. Published by Pratibha Pratishthan, a subsidiary of Prabhat Prakashan, this collection of 11 short stories explores raw themes like migration, communal tension, sexual violence, and social dynamics.

The short stories are rooted in the stark realities faced by both rural and urban Indians grappling with issues of caste, class, religion, and unemployment. According to Kaushik, the narratives predominantly focus on the suffering and exploitation endured by deprived sections of society as well as the psychology behind family and social relationships.

The anthology includes notable stories such as 'Kanjiya,' which narrates a migrant labourer's dream for his daughter in Delhi, and 'Rabbi,' which harks back to the 1947 Partition. Other stories touch upon subjects like rural life, sibling greed, and Haryana's struggle with maintaining a healthy sex ratio, highlighted in the tale 'Molki.' Priced at Rs 300, 'Rabbi' can be purchased through both online and offline stores.

