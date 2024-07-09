Delhi CG Animation Awards: Celebrating Creativity and Innovation

The 11th edition of the Delhi CG Animation Awards (DCGAA), held at Sirifort Auditorium in New Delhi, was a resounding success. Organized by MAAC in partnership with AutoDesk, the event aimed to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of students and professionals in the Media & Entertainment sector.

Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Founder of DCGAA, emphasized the significance of the event for upcoming talent, noting the impressive participation of over 1000 creatives who produced more than 100 films on the theme 'INDIA.' The awards night drew an audience of over 2000 student and amateur professionals, endorsed by Mr. Armstrong Pame (IAS), Director of Films, Ministry of I&B, Govt. of India.

The evening was filled with vibrant performances, including dance and musical acts by MAAC students, and culminated in a concert by the renowned percussionist BangitPaaji. The event featured 27 awards recognizing technical and creative excellence, reaffirming MAAC's commitment to high-quality training in animation, VFX, game design, and digital content creation.

