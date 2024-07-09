Left Menu

Tejas Thackeray's Dance at Ambani Sangeet Sparks Mixed Reactions

Tejas Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, danced at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet, igniting reactions from Maharashtra's political circles. Videos showing Thackeray dancing with celebrities fueled comments, especially from political rivals. Despite his family's prominence, Tejas generally stays out of the spotlight, focusing on his career as a conservationist.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:35 IST
Tejas Thackeray's Dance at Ambani Sangeet Sparks Mixed Reactions
  • Country:
  • India

Tejas Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, was recently seen dancing at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet in Mumbai. However, his performance didn't resonate well with everyone in Maharashtra's political circles.

Videos capturing Thackeray grooving to ''Yeh Ladki Hai Allah'' alongside Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities have drawn numerous comments, particularly from political adversaries. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar noted Thackeray had never been seen participating in traditional festivities such as ''dahi handi'' or Ganeshotsav. Instead, he was in the last row dancing at the Ambani wedding.

His party colleague Nitesh Rane commented on the contradiction of attacking Gujaratis while dancing at the Ambani event. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre made a pointed remark about Thackeray's background. Despite the attention, Tejas, usually out of the limelight, continues his pursuit as a conservationist and wildlife researcher.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

